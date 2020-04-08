Mixed Analyst Attention: eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The shares of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $90 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $136. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 111. First Analysis Sec was of a view that EHTH is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that EHTH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 104.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $112.50 while ending the day at $116.90. During the trading session, a total of 921792.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.74% decline from the average session volume which is 832370.0 shares. EHTH had ended its last session trading at $130.57. eHealth Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 57.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.05, with a beta of 0.44. eHealth Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 EHTH 52-week low price stands at $49.19 while its 52-week high price is $152.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.3%. eHealth Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. Credit Suisse also rated LSXMA as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that LSXMA could surge by 43.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.42% to reach $53.05/share. It started the day trading at $31.31 and traded between $29.675 and $29.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSXMA’s 50-day SMA is 40.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.81. The stock has a high of $51.11 for the year while the low is $22.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.00%, as 6.06M EHTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.45% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,860,360 shares of LSXMA, with a total valuation of $470,924,808. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LSXMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $258,231,226 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by 23.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,070,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 786,040 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group which are valued at $128,978,427. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,462,780 shares and is now valued at $109,735,498. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.