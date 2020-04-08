Mixed Analyst Attention: Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Berry Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the BRY stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Tudor Pickering was of a view that BRY is Hold in its latest report on November 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that BRY is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.97 while ending the day at $2.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -104.71% decline from the average session volume which is 854800.0 shares. BRY had ended its last session trading at $2.26. Berry Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BRY 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $13.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Berry Corporation has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Mizuho also rated BDN as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that BDN could surge by 30.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.79% to reach $14.63/share. It started the day trading at $10.77 and traded between $9.84 and $10.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BDN’s 50-day SMA is 13.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.48. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $7.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.92%, as 6.09M BRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.54% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BDN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 354,702 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,274,756 shares of BDN, with a total valuation of $276,410,433. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,224,482 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Brandywine Realty Trust shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,145,888 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,285 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust which are valued at $106,734,742. In the same vein, Security Capital Research & Manag… increased its Brandywine Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,048,765 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,441,765 shares and is now valued at $99,327,368. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Brandywine Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.