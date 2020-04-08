Mixed Analyst Attention: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

The shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $86 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Outperform the APLS stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that APLS is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Wedbush thinks that APLS is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.36 while ending the day at $25.51. During the trading session, a total of 653414.0 shares were traded which represents a 56.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. APLS had ended its last session trading at $27.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 APLS 52-week low price stands at $16.85 while its 52-week high price is $45.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 351.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Piper Sandler also rated CSPR as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CSPR could surge by 43.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.32% to reach $8.06/share. It started the day trading at $4.6997 and traded between $4.12 and $4.59 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.66%, as 4.01M APLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.99% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.99%.

Following these latest developments, around 8.50% of Casper Sleep Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.