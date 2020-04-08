Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teladoc Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Hold the TDOC stock while also putting a $140 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that TDOC is Sector Weight in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that TDOC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $138.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $138.20 while ending the day at $141.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.65 million shares were traded which represents a -23.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.95 million shares. TDOC had ended its last session trading at $150.13. Teladoc Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 TDOC 52-week low price stands at $48.57 while its 52-week high price is $176.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teladoc Health Inc. generated 514.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -65.38%. Teladoc Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.237 and traded between $0.222 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3330 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0532. The stock has a high of $3.14 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 570375.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.57%, as 670,590 TDOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.98% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.84% over the last six months.