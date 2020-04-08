Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.40.

The shares of the company added by 16.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.15 while ending the day at $0.16. During the trading session, a total of 36.06 million shares were traded which represents a -1384.04% decline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $5.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.00% to reach $5.63/share. It started the day trading at $2.37 and traded between $2.07 and $2.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AI’s 50-day SMA is 4.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.50. The stock has a high of $8.00 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 849537.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.05%, as 994,384 SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 611.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 146,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,731,647 shares of AI, with a total valuation of $8,172,307. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,060,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Money Management Corp. decreased its Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,403,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. which are valued at $3,074,427. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,828 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 753,316 shares and is now valued at $1,649,762. Following these latest developments, around 2.12% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.