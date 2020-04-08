Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Barclays was of a view that OMI is Underweight in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that OMI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.93 while ending the day at $6.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a -28.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $6.77. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 67.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 26.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.41% to reach $31.11/share. It started the day trading at $24.13 and traded between $22.71 and $22.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 30.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.59. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.15%, as 3.21M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.23% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 905.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $260,568,494. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,830,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $94,329,736. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $86,057,115. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.