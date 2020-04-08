Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

The shares of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MFA Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Sector Perform the MFA stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8.25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MFA is Outperform in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that MFA is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 290.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.85.

The shares of the company added by 11.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.20 while ending the day at $1.25. During the trading session, a total of 66.54 million shares were traded which represents a -223.01% decline from the average session volume which is 20.6 million shares. MFA had ended its last session trading at $1.12. MFA Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $571.56 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 1.65. MFA 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. MFA Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Imperial Capital also rated MR as Reiterated on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that MR could surge by 50.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.36% to reach $6.14/share. It started the day trading at $3.13 and traded between $2.796 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MR’s 50-day SMA is 3.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.30. The stock has a high of $14.50 for the year while the low is $1.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.92%, as 3.74M MFA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.21% of Montage Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 658.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.51% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,995,333 worth of shares.

Similarly, Raging Capital Management LLC decreased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by 29.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,122,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -465,000 shares of Montage Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,525,857. In the same vein, Western Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 312,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 933,790 shares and is now valued at $2,101,028. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Montage Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.