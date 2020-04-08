Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $25 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Motors Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the GM stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $48. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that GM is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Goldman thinks that GM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.71 while ending the day at $21.30. During the trading session, a total of 30.3 million shares were traded which represents a -92.04% decline from the average session volume which is 15.78 million shares. GM had ended its last session trading at $19.55. General Motors Company currently has a market cap of $30.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.54. General Motors Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GM 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $41.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The General Motors Company generated 19.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2720.0%. General Motors Company has the potential to record 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $16.78/share. It started the day trading at $13.51 and traded between $12.74 and $13.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASB’s 50-day SMA is 16.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.61. The stock has a high of $23.26 for the year while the low is $10.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.63%, as 4.59M GM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Associated Banc-Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ASB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 192,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,547,491 shares of ASB, with a total valuation of $198,852,410. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ASB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,944,622 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,193,008 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -102,543 shares of Associated Banc-Corp which are valued at $143,158,572. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 920,429 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,367,613 shares and is now valued at $81,441,770. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Associated Banc-Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.