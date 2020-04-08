Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energous Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.80. Oppenheimer was of a view that WATT is Perform in its latest report on January 24, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WATT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.75.

The shares of the company added by 9.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.73 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 724861.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.0% decline from the average session volume which is 710680.0 shares. WATT had ended its last session trading at $0.73. Energous Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 WATT 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $6.27.

The Energous Corporation generated 21.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.48%. Energous Corporation has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Stifel also rated KTB as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that KTB could surge by 42.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.84% to reach $27.81/share. It started the day trading at $17.31 and traded between $15.84 and $15.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 31.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.59. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $12.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.09%, as 9.58M WATT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.19% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.45, while the P/B ratio is 13.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 809.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 360.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,777,285 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $168,260,553. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,286,506 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 5.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,629,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,614 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $127,091,790. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,363 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,946,856 shares and is now valued at $114,001,230. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.