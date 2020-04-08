Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)

The shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $130 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coupa Software Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Buy the COUP stock while also putting a $136 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Wells Fargo was of a view that COUP is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that COUP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 200.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $141.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $128.55 while ending the day at $130.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -13.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. COUP had ended its last session trading at $140.63. Coupa Software Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 COUP 52-week low price stands at $87.31 while its 52-week high price is $178.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coupa Software Incorporated generated 268.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -140.0%. Coupa Software Incorporated has the potential to record -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.96% to reach $6.80/share. It started the day trading at $5.61 and traded between $5.30 and $5.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAC’s 50-day SMA is 6.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.49. The stock has a high of $8.50 for the year while the low is $3.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 324.85%, as 1.98M COUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of TransAlta Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 752.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more TAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 647,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,595,935 shares of TAC, with a total valuation of $207,482,699. Brookfield Asset Management PIC C… meanwhile bought more TAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,646,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its TransAlta Corporation shares by 5.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,955,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,026,281 shares of TransAlta Corporation which are valued at $99,326,065. In the same vein, CIBC Asset Management, Inc. decreased its TransAlta Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,120,878 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,652,947 shares and is now valued at $82,021,442. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TransAlta Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.