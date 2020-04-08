Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that SBS is Neutral in its latest report on April 04, 2018. Janney thinks that SBS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.87.

The shares of the company added by 8.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.18 while ending the day at $7.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 10.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. SBS had ended its last session trading at $6.78. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP currently has a market cap of $5.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.73, with a beta of 1.28. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SBS 52-week low price stands at $5.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP generated 670.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.89%.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Imperial Capital also rated VIAC as Reiterated on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $46 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 56.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.38% to reach $33.58/share. It started the day trading at $16.67 and traded between $14.62 and $14.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 23.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.82. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.69%, as 35.06M SBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,812,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,080,569 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $687,618,772. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,584,512 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,969,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,075,903 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $377,847,809. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,025,435 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,552,038 shares and is now valued at $245,904,052. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.