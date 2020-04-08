Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

The shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Outperform the ARCC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ARCC is Outperform in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ARCC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.19.

The shares of the company added by 13.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.51 while ending the day at $11.01. During the trading session, a total of 5.91 million shares were traded which represents a -29.34% decline from the average session volume which is 4.57 million shares. ARCC had ended its last session trading at $9.71. ARCC 52-week low price stands at $7.90 while its 52-week high price is $19.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.44%. Ares Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Buckingham Research also rated QUAD as Initiated on June 18, 2018, with its price target of $28 suggesting that QUAD could surge by 62.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.67% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.4111 and traded between $2.13 and $2.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUAD’s 50-day SMA is 4.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.61. The stock has a high of $12.88 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.04%, as 3.49M ARCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.30% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 531.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more QUAD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -26.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -992,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,800,870 shares of QUAD, with a total valuation of $7,058,192. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more QUAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,153,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by 50.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,040,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 681,650 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. which are valued at $5,140,863. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,968,065 shares and is now valued at $4,959,524. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Quad/Graphics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.