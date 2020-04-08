Is There A Value in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) And UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

The shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $58 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Hold the SPR stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SPR is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Barclays thinks that SPR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.20 while ending the day at $18.36. During the trading session, a total of 7.15 million shares were traded which represents a -217.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. SPR had ended its last session trading at $19.45. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.09, with a beta of 1.87. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SPR 52-week low price stands at $13.69 while its 52-week high price is $92.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.66%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated UGI as Upgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that UGI could surge by 33.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.36% to reach $41.50/share. It started the day trading at $28.72 and traded between $27.37 and $27.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UGI’s 50-day SMA is 34.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.37. The stock has a high of $55.17 for the year while the low is $21.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.83%, as 4.70M SPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of UGI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 583,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,545,105 shares of UGI, with a total valuation of $601,277,950. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more UGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $562,227,443 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UGI Corporation shares by 2.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,117,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 356,928 shares of UGI Corporation which are valued at $483,196,739. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UGI Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 606,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,518,693 shares and is now valued at $307,203,542. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of UGI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.