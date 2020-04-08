Is There A Value in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) And Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the PLYA stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -196.56% decline from the average session volume which is 609080.0 shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $1.79. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 20.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 550.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.47% to reach $10.22/share. It started the day trading at $7.57 and traded between $7.05 and $7.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLY’s 50-day SMA is 8.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.57. The stock has a high of $12.14 for the year while the low is $6.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.38%, as 13.53M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Valley National Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,853,188 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,018,092 shares of VLY, with a total valuation of $365,632,253. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,659,672 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Valley National Bancorp shares by 7.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,485,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,612,661 shares of Valley National Bancorp which are valued at $164,372,638. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valley National Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,114,265 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,228,892 shares and is now valued at $111,323,201. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Valley National Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.