Is There A Value in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) And The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)

The shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Buy the ORCC stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Raymond James was of a view that ORCC is Underperform in its latest report on January 03, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that ORCC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.56.

The shares of the company added by 8.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.42 while ending the day at $11.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -28.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. ORCC had ended its last session trading at $11.02. ORCC 52-week low price stands at $8.03 while its 52-week high price is $19.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Owl Rock Capital Corporation generated 317.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $363. Even though the stock has been trading at $213.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.22% to reach $345.16/share. It started the day trading at $230.99 and traded between $217.545 and $224.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSG's 50-day SMA is 256.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 272.47. The stock has a high of $316.39 for the year while the low is $182.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 283.53K shares. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MSG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -5,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,606,754 shares of MSG, with a total valuation of $339,683,863. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more MSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,993,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, Blue Harbour Group LP increased its The Madison Square Garden Company shares by 2.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 815,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,700 shares of The Madison Square Garden Company which are valued at $172,387,308. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP increased its The Madison Square Garden Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 174,176 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 766,153 shares and is now valued at $161,972,406. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Madison Square Garden Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.