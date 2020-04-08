Is There A Value in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) And Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

The shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on October 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Goldman was of a view that KTOS is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Goldman thinks that KTOS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.40 while ending the day at $13.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 8.66% incline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. KTOS had ended its last session trading at $14.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 136.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.49, with a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 KTOS 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. generated 172.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.66% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.69 and traded between $6.25 and $6.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOHU’s 50-day SMA is 8.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.70. The stock has a high of $21.19 for the year while the low is $5.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 678488.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.12%, as 596,256 KTOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Sohu.com Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 511.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more SOHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -7,458 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,919,073 shares of SOHU, with a total valuation of $24,415,825. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SOHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,591,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by 12.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,448,116 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -357,756 shares of Sohu.com Limited which are valued at $15,251,763. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,394 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,084,186 shares and is now valued at $6,754,479. Following these latest developments, around 26.02% of Sohu.com Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.