Is There A Value in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) And TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

The shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EnLink Midstream LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Underweight the ENLC stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Wells Fargo was of a view that ENLC is Underweight in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that ENLC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.9811 while ending the day at $1.00. During the trading session, a total of 5.94 million shares were traded which represents a 2.8% incline from the average session volume which is 6.11 million shares. ENLC had ended its last session trading at $1.08. EnLink Midstream LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ENLC 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $12.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EnLink Midstream LLC generated 77.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. EnLink Midstream LLC has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is now rated as Buy. Deutsche Bank also rated TAL as Initiated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $68 suggesting that TAL could surge by 8.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.83% to reach $61.01/share. It started the day trading at $57.25 and traded between $54.72 and $55.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAL's 50-day SMA is 54.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.81. The stock has a high of $59.76 for the year while the low is $30.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.52%, as 13.41M shares were shorted. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 317.16, while the P/B ratio is 13.20. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 4.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 48.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more TAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 944,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,235,605 shares of TAL, with a total valuation of $2,515,768,322. UBS AG (Investment Management) meanwhile sold more TAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,031,346,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its TAL Education Group shares by 59.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,926,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,578,075 shares of TAL Education Group which are valued at $1,647,163,924. In the same vein, UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) … increased its TAL Education Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 428,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,117,178 shares and is now valued at $1,284,480,900. Following these latest developments, around 83.90% of TAL Education Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.