Is There A Value in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) And Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

The shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BELLUS Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Buy the BLU stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 244.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.08 while ending the day at $10.23. During the trading session, a total of 535077.0 shares were traded which represents a -75.87% decline from the average session volume which is 304240.0 shares. BLU had ended its last session trading at $11.15. BELLUS Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.40 BLU 52-week low price stands at $2.97 while its 52-week high price is $11.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BELLUS Health Inc. generated 18.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.11%. BELLUS Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Daiwa Securities also rated BILI as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BILI could surge by 86.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.64% to reach $200.64/share. It started the day trading at $26.90 and traded between $25.54 and $26.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BILI’s 50-day SMA is 24.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.51. The stock has a high of $29.28 for the year while the low is $13.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.20%, as 17.78M BLU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.12% of Bilibili Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 94.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. sold more BILI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling -2,617,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,215,355 shares of BILI, with a total valuation of $239,243,614.

Similarly, Yiheng Capital LLC increased its Bilibili Inc. shares by 28.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,102,881 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,782,263 shares of Bilibili Inc. which are valued at $189,769,473. In the same vein, RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC increased its Bilibili Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,554 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,614,027 shares and is now valued at $154,900,512. Following these latest developments, around 24.00% of Bilibili Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.