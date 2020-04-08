Is There A Value in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) And Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $200 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $158. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. William Blair was of a view that AXSM is Outperform in its latest report on September 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that AXSM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $139.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 276.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $49.36 while ending the day at $49.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -55.37% decline from the average session volume which is 875790.0 shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $53.55. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $13.25 while its 52-week high price is $109.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 219.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.93%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.98% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.63 and traded between $2.31 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXSQ’s 50-day SMA is 4.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.57. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 172312.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 102.50%, as 348,933 AXSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 491.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 8.36% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.