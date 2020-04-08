Is There A Value in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) And Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

The shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 1Life Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Equal Weight the ONEM stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Piper Sandler was of a view that ONEM is Overweight in its latest report on February 25, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that ONEM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.75 while ending the day at $19.11. During the trading session, a total of 624691.0 shares were traded which represents a 54.07% incline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. ONEM had ended its last session trading at $20.14. ONEM 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. 1Life Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated UPWK as Downgrade on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that UPWK could surge by 42.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.59% to reach $11.13/share. It started the day trading at $6.69 and traded between $6.26 and $6.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPWK’s 50-day SMA is 7.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.11. The stock has a high of $20.90 for the year while the low is $5.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.59%, as 5.51M ONEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.34% of Upwork Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 524,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,636,653 shares of UPWK, with a total valuation of $42,806,412. Stockbridge Partners LLC meanwhile bought more UPWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,366,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Upwork Inc. shares by 17.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,716,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,032,846 shares of Upwork Inc. which are valued at $30,421,232. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Upwork Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,650 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,795,710 shares and is now valued at $24,482,330. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Upwork Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.