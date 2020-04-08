Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL)?

The shares of Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that NE is Sell in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Goldman thinks that NE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 10 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.22 while ending the day at $0.22. During the trading session, a total of 4.8 million shares were traded which represents a -2.75% decline from the average session volume which is 4.67 million shares. NE had ended its last session trading at $0.23. Noble Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NE 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $3.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Corporation plc generated 104.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Noble Corporation plc has the potential to record -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.41 and traded between $0.363 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JILL’s 50-day SMA is 0.8222 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5136. The stock has a high of $5.63 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.83%, as 4.25M NE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.15% of J.Jill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 423.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more JILL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -273,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,303,609 shares of JILL, with a total valuation of $719,592. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JILL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $649,338 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its J.Jill Inc. shares by 4.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 588,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,660 shares of J.Jill Inc. which are valued at $324,589. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its J.Jill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,514 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 496,614 shares and is now valued at $274,131. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of J.Jill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.