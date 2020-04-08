Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE), WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)?

The shares of LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $350 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LendingTree Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Outperform the TREE stock while also putting a $332 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 30, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $340. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 380. JP Morgan was of a view that TREE is Overweight in its latest report on November 22, 2019. UBS thinks that TREE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 395.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $347.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.61.

The shares of the company added by 16.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $175.92 while ending the day at $194.40. During the trading session, a total of 651858.0 shares were traded which represents a -264.33% decline from the average session volume which is 178920.0 shares. TREE had ended its last session trading at $166.80. LendingTree Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 72.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.34, with a beta of 2.10. LendingTree Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TREE 52-week low price stands at $135.72 while its 52-week high price is $434.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LendingTree Inc. generated 60.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.85%. LendingTree Inc. has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. BofA/Merrill also rated WSC as Initiated on April 02, 2019, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that WSC could surge by 49.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.04% to reach $19.20/share. It started the day trading at $10.10 and traded between $9.40 and $9.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSC’s 50-day SMA is 14.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.80. The stock has a high of $19.79 for the year while the low is $7.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.89%, as 7.03M TREE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.13% of WillScot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 937.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more WSC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 35,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,274,468 shares of WSC, with a total valuation of $73,690,361. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more WSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,855,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WillScot Corporation shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,435,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 224,165 shares of WillScot Corporation which are valued at $34,802,628. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its WillScot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,039,680 shares and is now valued at $30,791,958. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of WillScot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.