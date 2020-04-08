Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)?

The shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Seaways Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Buy the INSW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $21.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that INSW is Overweight in its latest report on June 13, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that INSW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.47 while ending the day at $19.87. During the trading session, a total of 651933.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.73% decline from the average session volume which is 506450.0 shares. INSW had ended its last session trading at $20.97. International Seaways Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 INSW 52-week low price stands at $14.89 while its 52-week high price is $31.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Seaways Inc. generated 89.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.97%. International Seaways Inc. has the potential to record 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. RBC Capital Mkts also rated MAR as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that MAR could surge by 32.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.58% to reach $108.90/share. It started the day trading at $81.98 and traded between $72.68 and $73.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAR’s 50-day SMA is 111.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 128.99. The stock has a high of $153.39 for the year while the low is $46.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.03%, as 10.25M INSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.82% of Marriott International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.45, while the P/B ratio is 34.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -92,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,931,497 shares of MAR, with a total valuation of $1,491,075,291. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more MAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,175,868,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,561,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,423 shares of Marriott International Inc. which are valued at $864,948,208. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,783 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,433,856 shares and is now valued at $855,366,767. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Marriott International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.