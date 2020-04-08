Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM), FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $120.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 880561.0 shares were traded which represents a -1701.84% decline from the average session volume which is 48870.0 shares. GSUM had ended its last session trading at $0.50. GSUM 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Gridsum Holding Inc. generated 5.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -118.75%.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.64% to reach $19.04/share. It started the day trading at $1.86 and traded between $1.69 and $1.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FINV’s 50-day SMA is 1.7878 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8389. The stock has a high of $6.25 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.31%, as 1.24M GSUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.94% of FinVolution Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 860.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gold Dragon Worldwide Asseet Mana… bought more FINV shares, increasing its portfolio by 44.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gold Dragon Worldwide Asseet Mana… purchasing 5,112,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,719,226 shares of FINV, with a total valuation of $29,760,222. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more FINV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,299,913 worth of shares.

Similarly, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… increased its FinVolution Group shares by 174.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,468,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,840,774 shares of FinVolution Group which are valued at $7,954,485. In the same vein, HSBC Global Asset Management (Hon… increased its FinVolution Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 65,010 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,368,577 shares and is now valued at $5,996,067. Following these latest developments, around 17.33% of FinVolution Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.