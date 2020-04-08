Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)?

The shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamond S Shipping Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.62 while ending the day at $9.21. During the trading session, a total of 886667.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.57% decline from the average session volume which is 562720.0 shares. DSSI had ended its last session trading at $9.65. Diamond S Shipping Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DSSI 52-week low price stands at $8.73 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diamond S Shipping Inc. generated 83.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.33%. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has the potential to record 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. BMO Capital Markets also rated MBUU as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that MBUU could surge by 47.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.64% to reach $40.57/share. It started the day trading at $23.68 and traded between $20.86 and $21.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBUU’s 50-day SMA is 37.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.20. The stock has a high of $52.13 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 865465.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.44%, as 912,547 DSSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Malibu Boats Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 233.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC bought more MBUU shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC purchasing 364,768 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,591,765 shares of MBUU, with a total valuation of $45,826,914. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MBUU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,510,796 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Malibu Boats Inc. shares by 11.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,364,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 142,900 shares of Malibu Boats Inc. which are valued at $39,275,347. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Malibu Boats Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,687 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,239,747 shares and is now valued at $35,692,316. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Malibu Boats Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.