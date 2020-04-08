Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)?

The shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2017. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cemtrex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.31.

The shares of the company added by 10.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.67 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 758430.0 shares were traded which represents a 62.08% incline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. CETX had ended its last session trading at $0.70. Cemtrex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CETX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cemtrex Inc. generated 5.2 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.12% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.4227 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRQ’s 50-day SMA is 0.5117 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5745. The stock has a high of $1.73 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.55%, as 16.27M CETX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.39% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 49.50% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.