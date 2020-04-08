Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)?

The shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2014. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2013, to Hold the ANH stock while also putting a $5.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2013. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $6.75. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 08, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Maxim Group was of a view that ANH is Hold in its latest report on October 29, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that ANH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.98.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.07 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -46.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. ANH had ended its last session trading at $1.04. ANH 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $4.32.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.04% to reach $38.80/share. It started the day trading at $23.19 and traded between $21.96 and $22.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 24.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.97. The stock has a high of $31.50 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.01%, as 3.61M ANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.56% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 811.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,913 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $125,251,744. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,811,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 4.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,048,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,743 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $62,580,306. In the same vein, Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,016,036 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,016,036 shares and is now valued at $41,389,219. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.