Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)?

The shares of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smart Sand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Buy the SND stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $4.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that SND is Underperform in its latest report on November 12, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SND is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7196 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 525787.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.32% decline from the average session volume which is 291590.0 shares. SND had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Smart Sand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SND 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smart Sand Inc. generated 2.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.38%. Smart Sand Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $117. JP Morgan also rated HAS as Initiated on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $113 suggesting that HAS could surge by 21.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.51% to reach $94.21/share. It started the day trading at $75.58 and traded between $73.10 and $74.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAS’s 50-day SMA is 78.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.98. The stock has a high of $126.87 for the year while the low is $41.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.95%, as 3.67M SND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Hasbro Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.61, while the P/B ratio is 3.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more HAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,177,322 shares of HAS, with a total valuation of $1,157,487,389. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,107,490,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Hasbro Inc. shares by 80.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,561,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,924,409 shares of Hasbro Inc. which are valued at $469,463,734. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hasbro Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,974 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,465,827 shares and is now valued at $462,629,922. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Hasbro Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.