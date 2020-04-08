Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $45.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.825 while ending the day at $8.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -126.95% decline from the average session volume which is 683230.0 shares. SRG had ended its last session trading at $7.61. SRG 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $46.49.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.33%.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.15% to reach $122.79/share. It started the day trading at $93.275 and traded between $89.09 and $91.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPG’s 50-day SMA is 102.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.83. The stock has a high of $134.36 for the year while the low is $69.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.56%, as 4.01M SRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of PPG Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.46, while the P/B ratio is 4.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … sold more PPG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … selling -404,841 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,245,628 shares of PPG, with a total valuation of $1,859,734,501. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,655,777,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PPG Industries Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,400,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -224,501 shares of PPG Industries Inc. which are valued at $953,119,002. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PPG Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 138,420 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,375,213 shares and is now valued at $867,367,807. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PPG Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.