Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)?

The shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the LXRX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LXRX is Hold in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Stifel thinks that LXRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.75 while ending the day at $1.75. During the trading session, a total of 840201.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.19% incline from the average session volume which is 956790.0 shares. LXRX had ended its last session trading at $1.86. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 LXRX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $7.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 36.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.25%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is now rated as Underperform. BofA/Merrill also rated SWAV as Upgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that SWAV could surge by 26.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.29% to reach $46.33/share. It started the day trading at $34.43 and traded between $32.61 and $34.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWAV’s 50-day SMA is 37.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.87. The stock has a high of $68.39 for the year while the low is $22.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.35%, as 3.95M LXRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.09% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 503.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SWAV shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 453,316 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,578,277 shares of SWAV, with a total valuation of $151,907,231. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SWAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $133,722,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its ShockWave Medical Inc. shares by 21.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,044,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 367,681 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. which are valued at $67,839,728. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ShockWave Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 960,453 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,657,478 shares and is now valued at $54,995,120. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of ShockWave Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.