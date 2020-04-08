Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)?

The shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kadmon Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from WBB Securities Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. That day the WBB Securities set price target on the stock to $2.90. The stock was given Hold rating by WBB Securities in its report released on March 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.25. Piper Jaffray was of a view that KDMN is Overweight in its latest report on March 14, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.72 while ending the day at $3.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 33.55% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. KDMN had ended its last session trading at $3.89. Kadmon Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 KDMN 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kadmon Holdings Inc. generated 139.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.22%. Kadmon Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.82% to reach $15.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.35 and traded between $5.35 and $5.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMLP’s 50-day SMA is 10.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.65. The stock has a high of $19.98 for the year while the low is $4.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 126118.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.66%, as 102,585 KDMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.59% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 253.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HMLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -42,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,711,848 shares of HMLP, with a total valuation of $12,547,846.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares by 17.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 888,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 131,800 shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP which are valued at $6,509,766. Following these latest developments, around 47.65% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.