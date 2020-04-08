Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)?

The shares of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Daktronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2015. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Griffin Securities in its report released on November 20, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Dougherty & Company was of a view that DAKT is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2013. Dougherty & Company thinks that DAKT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.09 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 720455.0 shares were traded which represents a -233.45% decline from the average session volume which is 216060.0 shares. DAKT had ended its last session trading at $4.45. Daktronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DAKT 52-week low price stands at $4.10 while its 52-week high price is $7.95.

The Daktronics Inc. generated 40.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.07% to reach $30.17/share. It started the day trading at $18.19 and traded between $15.96 and $16.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYF’s 50-day SMA is 25.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.69. The stock has a high of $38.18 for the year while the low is $12.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.16%, as 17.18M DAKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of Synchrony Financial shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SYF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -654,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,014,626 shares of SYF, with a total valuation of $836,915,332. GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… meanwhile sold more SYF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $674,296,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by 3.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,081,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,269,215 shares of Synchrony Financial which are valued at $548,363,885. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,128,565 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,853,793 shares and is now valued at $480,347,529. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Synchrony Financial stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.