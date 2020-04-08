Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)?

The shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the CORT stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Stifel was of a view that CORT is Hold in its latest report on May 31, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that CORT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.94 while ending the day at $11.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -18.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. CORT had ended its last session trading at $11.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 CORT 52-week low price stands at $9.55 while its 52-week high price is $17.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated generated 31.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wunderlich also rated GLBS as Reiterated on September 12, 2012, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GLBS could surge by 97.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.63% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.66 and traded between $0.575 and $0.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5466 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5588. The stock has a high of $3.62 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 261860.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.70%, as 329,159 CORT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.14% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.38% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,211 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 46.24% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.