Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)?

The shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioLineRx Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2017, to Buy the BLRX stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2016. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 17, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLRX is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2015. JMP Securities thinks that BLRX is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.11.

The shares of the company added by 42.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 567605.0 shares were traded which represents a -776.34% decline from the average session volume which is 64770.0 shares. BLRX had ended its last session trading at $1.28. BLRX 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $6.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BioLineRx Ltd. generated 5.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.68%. BioLineRx Ltd. has the potential to record -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on February 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. BWS Financial also rated ACCO as Initiated on January 25, 2017, with its price target of $18 suggesting that ACCO could surge by 58.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.58% to reach $12.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.36 and traded between $4.94 and $5.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACCO’s 50-day SMA is 7.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.68. The stock has a high of $11.38 for the year while the low is $3.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.32%, as 4.01M BLRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.27% of ACCO Brands Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 703.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 164,134 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,673,914 shares of ACCO, with a total valuation of $43,803,266. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ACCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,619,009 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ACCO Brands Corporation shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,067,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 75,439 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation which are valued at $35,693,153. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ACCO Brands Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,467 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,239,328 shares and is now valued at $31,508,606. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of ACCO Brands Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.