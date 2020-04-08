Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)?

The shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Outdoor Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Buy the AOBC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Craig Hallum was of a view that AOBC is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Craig Hallum thinks that AOBC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.07 while ending the day at $7.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -14.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. AOBC had ended its last session trading at $7.80. American Outdoor Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $390.2 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 0.53. American Outdoor Brands Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AOBC 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The American Outdoor Brands Corporation generated 46.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Needham also rated FFIV as Upgrade on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that FFIV could surge by 13.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $112.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.61% to reach $135.64/share. It started the day trading at $119.865 and traded between $115.15 and $116.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FFIV’s 50-day SMA is 116.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.56. The stock has a high of $168.94 for the year while the low is $79.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.43%, as 2.64M AOBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.35% of F5 Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.85, while the P/B ratio is 3.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 884.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FFIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 154,083 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,830,747 shares of FFIV, with a total valuation of $728,362,553. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FFIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $363,152,883 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its F5 Networks Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,063,298 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,896 shares of F5 Networks Inc. which are valued at $326,639,466. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its F5 Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 569,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,865,374 shares and is now valued at $305,534,830. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of F5 Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.