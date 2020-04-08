Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)?

The shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vuzix Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 14, 2015, to Buy the VUZI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2015. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on September 28, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that VUZI is Buy in its latest report on August 17, 2015. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that VUZI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.49.

The shares of the company added by 8.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.34 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -118.5% decline from the average session volume which is 550290.0 shares. VUZI had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Vuzix Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 VUZI 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The Vuzix Corporation generated 10.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. CapitalOne also rated ERF as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERF could surge by 85.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.35% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.90 and $1.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 3.4324 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.8906. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.89%, as 7.63M VUZI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.86% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.