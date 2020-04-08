Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)?

The shares of VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by WallachBeth in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2016. WallachBeth wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VIVUS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. WallachBeth advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2015, to Buy the VVUS stock while also putting a $2.80 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2015. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 23, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. WallachBeth was of a view that VVUS is Hold in its latest report on February 25, 2014. WallachBeth thinks that VVUS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.21 while ending the day at $1.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 43.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. VVUS had ended its last session trading at $1.31. VVUS 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $4.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The VIVUS Inc. generated 32.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.95%. VIVUS Inc. has the potential to record -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.47% to reach $72.45/share. It started the day trading at $64.10 and traded between $61.28 and $62.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPM’s 50-day SMA is 66.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.74. The stock has a high of $77.47 for the year while the low is $42.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.82%, as 1.64M VVUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of RPM International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.51, while the P/B ratio is 5.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 803.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RPM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 157,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,576,992 shares of RPM, with a total valuation of $807,831,024. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more RPM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $694,835,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RPM International Inc. shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,840,147 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 237,127 shares of RPM International Inc. which are valued at $644,988,747. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RPM International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 701,484 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,737,866 shares and is now valued at $400,903,027. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of RPM International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.