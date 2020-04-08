Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)?

The shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $29 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenable Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Overweight the TENB stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Macquarie in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Nomura was of a view that TENB is Neutral in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Cowen thinks that TENB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.54 while ending the day at $20.56. During the trading session, a total of 556005.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.65% incline from the average session volume which is 643910.0 shares. TENB had ended its last session trading at $21.51. Tenable Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TENB 52-week low price stands at $16.28 while its 52-week high price is $36.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenable Holdings Inc. generated 74.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. Tenable Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Jefferies also rated HHC as Initiated on July 02, 2018, with its price target of $170 suggesting that HHC could surge by 51.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.82% to reach $108.50/share. It started the day trading at $56.22 and traded between $51.61 and $53.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HHC’s 50-day SMA is 93.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.26. The stock has a high of $135.42 for the year while the low is $35.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.12%, as 1.22M TENB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 361.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pershing Square Capital Managemen… bought more HHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 645.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pershing Square Capital Managemen… purchasing 14,189,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,386,835 shares of HHC, with a total valuation of $827,862,904. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $300,696,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, Caledonia (Private) Investments P… decreased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,385,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,698 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation which are valued at $120,525,160. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,318 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,301,755 shares and is now valued at $116,284,663. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of The Howard Hughes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.