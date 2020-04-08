Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)?

The shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunnova Energy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Buy the NOVA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that NOVA is Overweight in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NOVA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.26.

The shares of the company added by 13.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.95 while ending the day at $10.68. During the trading session, a total of 758559.0 shares were traded which represents a -23.59% decline from the average session volume which is 613750.0 shares. NOVA had ended its last session trading at $9.45. Sunnova Energy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NOVA 52-week low price stands at $6.12 while its 52-week high price is $20.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunnova Energy International Inc. generated 83.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.61% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.2401 and traded between $3.76 and $3.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 8.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.46. The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.75%, as 12.46M NOVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.16% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.10% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.14% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.