Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)?

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Equal Weight the RLJ stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. CapitalOne was of a view that RLJ is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that RLJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.98.

The shares of the company added by 7.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.655 while ending the day at $7.91. During the trading session, a total of 5.05 million shares were traded which represents a -91.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $7.33. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $3.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Maxim Group also rated WSR as Reiterated on March 05, 2018, with its price target of $16 suggesting that WSR could surge by 63.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.15% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.83 and traded between $5.17 and $5.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSR’s 50-day SMA is 10.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.60. The stock has a high of $14.65 for the year while the low is $4.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.99%, as 1.21M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Whitestone REIT shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 342.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WSR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 248,976 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,139,634 shares of WSR, with a total valuation of $38,065,731. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WSR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,487,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Whitestone REIT shares by 9.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,246,853 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -237,156 shares of Whitestone REIT which are valued at $13,930,489. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Whitestone REIT shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 278,595 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,602,584 shares and is now valued at $9,936,021. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Whitestone REIT stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.