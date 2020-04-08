Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)?

The shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regis Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2017. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $15. Piper Jaffray was of a view that RGS is Underweight in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that RGS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.90.

The shares of the company added by 19.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.21 while ending the day at $6.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -200.27% decline from the average session volume which is 389450.0 shares. RGS had ended its last session trading at $5.04. Regis Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RGS 52-week low price stands at $4.22 while its 52-week high price is $23.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regis Corporation generated 49.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.62%. Regis Corporation has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.18% to reach $14.33/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 13.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.67. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. At the moment, only 4.90% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 945.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.90% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.