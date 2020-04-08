Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)?

The shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newtek Business Services Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NEWT is Buy in its latest report on December 28, 2018. Raymond James thinks that NEWT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.58.

The shares of the company added by 10.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.57 while ending the day at $12.18. During the trading session, a total of 528396.0 shares were traded which represents a -48.04% decline from the average session volume which is 356920.0 shares. NEWT had ended its last session trading at $11.01. Newtek Business Services Corp. currently has a market cap of $278.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.91, with a beta of 1.39. NEWT 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $23.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Newtek Business Services Corp. generated 33.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.29%. Newtek Business Services Corp. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.06% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.28 and traded between $17.08 and $17.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPBI’s 50-day SMA is 23.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.58. The stock has a high of $34.90 for the year while the low is $13.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.43%, as 2.83M NEWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 591.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PPBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 14,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,207,813 shares of PPBI, with a total valuation of $154,635,197. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PPBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,580,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by 13.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,018,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -605,317 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $75,700,043. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,537,220 shares and is now valued at $66,641,225. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.