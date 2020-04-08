Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)?

The shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Residential Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on December 31, 2019, to Buy the NRZ stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BTIG Research was of a view that NRZ is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that NRZ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.63.

The shares of the company added by 15.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.70 while ending the day at $3.96. During the trading session, a total of 34.2 million shares were traded which represents a -228.19% decline from the average session volume which is 10.42 million shares. NRZ had ended its last session trading at $3.43. NRZ 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $17.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.11%. New Residential Investment Corp. has the potential to record 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Credit Suisse also rated TELL as Downgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that TELL could surge by 73.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.92% to reach $5.30/share. It started the day trading at $1.4584 and traded between $1.31 and $1.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TELL’s 50-day SMA is 3.5180 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.4277. The stock has a high of $10.49 for the year while the low is $0.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.02%, as 24.54M NRZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.16% of Tellurian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TELL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 38,867 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,872,452 shares of TELL, with a total valuation of $8,020,697. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,477,529 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tellurian Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,333,889 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,266 shares of Tellurian Inc. which are valued at $3,013,836. In the same vein, Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its Tellurian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 482,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,189,820 shares and is now valued at $2,883,597. Following these latest developments, around 18.60% of Tellurian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.