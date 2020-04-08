Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)?

The shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on July 02, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frank’s International N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FI is Hold in its latest report on October 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that FI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 967371.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.95% decline from the average session volume which is 841530.0 shares. FI had ended its last session trading at $2.42. Frank’s International N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 FI 52-week low price stands at $1.66 while its 52-week high price is $6.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frank’s International N.V. generated 196.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.67%. Frank’s International N.V. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $124. Barclays also rated NBIX as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that NBIX could surge by 21.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.39% to reach $120.50/share. It started the day trading at $95.91 and traded between $91.62 and $94.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBIX’s 50-day SMA is 93.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.01. The stock has a high of $119.65 for the year while the low is $71.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.04%, as 5.13M FI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.86% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 285.79, while the P/B ratio is 13.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 848.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NBIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 73,340 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,232,423 shares of NBIX, with a total valuation of $712,516,211. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more NBIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $638,177,464 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares by 8.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,291,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 560,937 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $631,061,755. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,007,066 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,314,980 shares and is now valued at $546,561,519. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.