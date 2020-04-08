Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)?

The shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ANGI Homeservices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on October 01, 2019, to Buy the ANGI stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $9.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Needham was of a view that ANGI is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that ANGI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.35 while ending the day at $4.41. During the trading session, a total of 5.13 million shares were traded which represents a -168.54% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. ANGI had ended its last session trading at $4.63. ANGI Homeservices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ANGI 52-week low price stands at $4.10 while its 52-week high price is $18.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ANGI Homeservices Inc. generated 390.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Jefferies also rated REG as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that REG could surge by 48.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.61% to reach $72.00/share. It started the day trading at $38.72 and traded between $36.63 and $36.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REG’s 50-day SMA is 53.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.70. The stock has a high of $70.26 for the year while the low is $31.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.77%, as 6.42M ANGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Regency Centers Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more REG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,986,688 shares of REG, with a total valuation of $1,037,098,420. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more REG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $446,711,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,528,705 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 107,692 shares of Regency Centers Corporation which are valued at $443,048,133. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,674,311 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,179,322 shares and is now valued at $391,191,344. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Regency Centers Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.