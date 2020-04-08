Is It Crazy To Buy Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) And TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $103 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Sell the W stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Gordon Haskett set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Stephens was of a view that W is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 25, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that W is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 257.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $73.84 while ending the day at $77.47. During the trading session, a total of 8.35 million shares were traded which represents a -133.23% decline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $71.50. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $166.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 582.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.78%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TSLX as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that TSLX could surge by 35.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.35% to reach $20.63/share. It started the day trading at $14.24 and traded between $13.09 and $13.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSLX’s 50-day SMA is 18.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.38. The stock has a high of $23.61 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.51%, as 1.74M W shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 578.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.37% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.39% of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.