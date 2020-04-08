Is It Crazy To Buy Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) And Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

The shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonic Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Stephens was of a view that SAH is Overweight in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SAH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.03.

The shares of the company added by 10.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.60 while ending the day at $14.32. During the trading session, a total of 794693.0 shares were traded which represents a -66.03% decline from the average session volume which is 478640.0 shares. SAH had ended its last session trading at $12.95. Sonic Automotive Inc. currently has a market cap of $660.15 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.87, with a beta of 2.29. Sonic Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SAH 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $35.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sonic Automotive Inc. generated 29.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.79%. Sonic Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.04% to reach $4.72/share. It started the day trading at $0.33 and traded between $0.30 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.6039 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1100. The stock has a high of $2.64 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.41%, as 7.46M SAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more GTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 3,399,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 83,658,276 shares of GTE, with a total valuation of $20,998,227. BNP Paribas Asset Management USA,… meanwhile bought more GTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,309,647 worth of shares.

Similarly, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by 36.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,574,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,718,525 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. which are valued at $4,411,224. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,083,510 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,728,949 shares and is now valued at $4,198,966. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.