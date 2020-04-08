Is It Crazy To Buy Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) And Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

The shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision Drilling Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that PDS is Hold in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Raymond James thinks that PDS is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3215 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -62.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. PDS had ended its last session trading at $0.35. Precision Drilling Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PDS 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $3.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision Drilling Corporation generated 56.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Precision Drilling Corporation has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is now rated as Outperform. Piper Sandler also rated MNRL as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MNRL could surge by 37.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.06% to reach $15.96/share. It started the day trading at $10.605 and traded between $9.72 and $10.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNRL’s 50-day SMA is 13.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.27. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $5.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.31%, as 1.52M PDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.10% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.97, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 539.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MNRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 102.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,186,294 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,342,341 shares of MNRL, with a total valuation of $19,371,160. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more MNRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,506,887 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deep Basin Capital LP increased its Brigham Minerals Inc. shares by 44.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,864,699 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 577,379 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. which are valued at $15,421,061. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Brigham Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 818,833 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,575,504 shares and is now valued at $13,029,418. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.