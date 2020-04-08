Is It Crazy To Buy Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meredith Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on January 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Citigroup was of a view that MDP is Neutral in its latest report on December 01, 2017. Jefferies thinks that MDP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.14.

The shares of the company added by 8.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.26 while ending the day at $12.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -10.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. MDP had ended its last session trading at $11.73. Meredith Corporation currently has a market cap of $743.6 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 1.70. Meredith Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MDP 52-week low price stands at $10.55 while its 52-week high price is $60.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meredith Corporation generated 21.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.21%. Meredith Corporation has the potential to record 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.55% to reach $33.80/share. It started the day trading at $29.49 and traded between $27.73 and $28.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HR’s 50-day SMA is 33.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.07. The stock has a high of $37.97 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.93%, as 6.36M MDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.80% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.80, while the P/B ratio is 2.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 484,530 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,435,540 shares of HR, with a total valuation of $542,834,632. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $465,630,526 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares by 7.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,986,783 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -673,730 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated which are valued at $223,070,849. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 437,939 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,372,587 shares and is now valued at $205,916,355. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.