Is It Crazy To Buy IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSE:ITP) And Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.74.

The shares of the company added by 33.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.63 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.07 million shares were traded which represents a -10401.24% decline from the average session volume which is 29240.0 shares. ITP had ended its last session trading at $0.60. IT Tech Packaging Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.66 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 1.39. IT Tech Packaging Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ITP 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.30.

The IT Tech Packaging Inc. generated 5.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 18, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is now rated as Buy. MLV & Co also rated TENX as Initiated on December 16, 2014, with its price target of $7 suggesting that TENX could surge by 83.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.54% to reach $4.22/share. It started the day trading at $0.77 and traded between $0.62 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TENX’s 50-day SMA is 0.9599 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1933. The stock has a high of $2.05 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2985.92 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.55%, as 4,346 ITP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 83.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 599,102 shares of TENX, with a total valuation of $342,686. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $256,452 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.47% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.